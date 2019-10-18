Andrea Radrizzani's message to Leeds United fans and how he'd like to be remembered at Elland Road

Andrea Radrizzani at the birthplace of Leeds United on its centenary

The Whites owner made the plea to supporters outside the club’s birthplace, Salem Chapel, shortly after unveiling a plague commemorating the centenary.

When the history of the next centenary is written, he wants to be remembered as the man who led United back to the top flight.

He says his first years in control at Elland Road have been about putting the building blocks in place to allow the club to grow.

Creating new revenue streams and maximising the club’s earning potential, as well as attracting to the club a coach in Marcelo Bielsa who could revolutionise Leeds United’s entire football department, were vital components for the Italian media mogul as he attempted to build a foundation for success.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think what we have worked on in the last three years is very important, to build the foundations for this club, on and off the pitch,” said.

“The club legacy is important, to feel the responsibility every day of our hard work, our commitment to deliver to our city, our fans and ourselves.

“While we do something good for others, we also enjoy it ourselves, we are rewarded.

“We have achieved very important increases in revenue, we have modernised the club in terms of facilities, we have brought an important coach who changed the culture of our team, not only the first team you see every week playing good football, but in terms of the academy, the philosophy of work.

Radrizzani says he wanted to build a club players would regard as a home, not a stepping stone, giving Leeds United continuity and allowing them to avoid the talent drain of the past.

In recent weeks they have secured the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling to long-term contracts.

“It is important to make the players feel it is a club that is a destination,” said the owner.

“When I arrived here the first thing I heard and Liam [Cooper] has confirmed this, was that players were arriving here and leaving soon, building their CV and going to play somewhere else.

“I think with my arrival this has changed already.

“The club is seen as a destination, a club where we feel the players understand it is a big club, a modern club and we just have one step to go up and then we can build it bigger.”

Radrizzani, who joked that he might be around for the next centenary, recalls watching Leeds United taking on European giants AC Milan and Valencia in the early 2000s and has educated himself on the glory days of the Revie era.

At Salem Chapel and later on the club’s birthday at Leeds Civic Hall, he spoke of his pride at being chairman on such a significant day in the club’s 100 years of history.

But he believes his proudest day and a coveted place in the history books will come in May.

He appears certain that Bielsa and his players can deliver the promotion everyone at Elland Road so desperately craves.

“I decided to buy this club and invest in Leeds United because I wanted a challenge, I wanted to bring this club back to the Premier League.

“Last year we got very close, we need to do a little bit more but I believe Marcelo [Bielsa] and the lads and all the staff are working very hard, they deserve it. I believe they’ll achieve it.

“I would like to be remembered as the chairman who brought back Leeds United to the Premier League.

“That is enough for me but when I will be there I will keep enjoying it and have another achievement, but for now I am focused on that goal.”

His message to the club’s fanbase is a simple one – he wants Leeds fans to keep their eyes on the ‘mission’ at all times, even when things don’t go to plan.

“To stop being, let’s say, against the players or the club as soon as we have a problem but to be united as supporters, because the mission is the most important. We need to be together and focused on it and not anything else.”