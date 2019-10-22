Alex Neil left disappointed by Eddie Nketiah's late Leeds United leveller but hails "great coach" Marcelo Bielsa

Preston North End head coach Alex Neil. (Getty)

The Whites rescued a late draw in the Championship clash as substitute Eddie Nketiah struck in the 87th minute to snatch a point for Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Nketiah's header cancelled out Tom Barkhuizen's opener as the Lilywhites took the lead with 15 minutes to go in Lancashire and Neil couldn't hide his disappointment at the draw.

"Any team who takes the lead in any game will be disappointed not to win," Neil admitted.

"We didn't defend a set piece well enough and that has taken two points off us. I didn't think we needed as many players in the wall.

"Once the first ball is hit and the second phase happens and I think it went to a third phase, we have committed so many players in the wall that we were short at the back post when he does hang it up.

"It was a great leap from the boy Nketiah, he got up really early and really high, it was just one of those loopy ones when you are hoping it doesn't drop in.

"Yes, I'm disappointed we didn't win the game. Did we deserve to win it? It is a hard one, the only way we deserved to win was that we got our noses in front, not the fact we were dominant."

The 38-year-old, though, despite his slight annoyance hailed his sides battling performance against the Whites as they continued their strong home form.

"The big thing for us is you need to be really brave to play that way against Leeds," he said.

"If you really go up against them and go after them you leave spaces for them to exploit. You need to do it in a really organised manner and you need to understand what your roles are and the lads need to carry it out on point.

"If you don’t, they’re going to pick you off and hurt you. I thought we carried it out great. Both teams left the striker available and both sides tried to drop it in and then try and build off it.

"I thought it was a really good game. I don’t think there was any team dominant for any large spells. I thought we had small spells when they were dominant and we had small spells when we were dominant.