Adam Forshaw hails "clever footballer" Ben White and admits poking fun at Leeds United loanee

Leeds United defender Ben White in action against West Brom. (Getty)

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has hailed Ben White as a "clever footballer" following the defender's impressive start to life at Elland Road.

The 22-year-old made the switch to West Yorkshire in the summer on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Brighton and has been a standout performer so far this campaign.

White has been ever-present in the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa this term, with fans lauding the central defender for his early season form since joining the Thorp Arch ranks.

Forshaw admits he and his team-mates have been equally as impressed by the Seagulls loan star so far, and believes the club are "lucky" to have him in LS11.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the latest episode of Talking Shutt, he said: "The lads laugh because to be honest when we realised we were signing him it was a bit like... who is he?

"We'll tell him that now... I'll joke with him and say I didn't even know who you were!

"He's unbelievable though. What is he? Is he a John Stones type player? He hasn't shown any sign of making a mistake yet. He literally hasn't put a foot wrong.

"He's so cool on the ball and he's clever. He might not be the most physical centre back but he's just clever.

"He nicks it, times his headers really well and looks like a top, top player. We're lucky to have him."

Asked about the physical side of White's game, Forshaw added: "If you're clever enough and your positions are good enough I think at times defenders will try and go through the back of strikers to show their physicality.