Last gasp Leeds United swoop derailed by £68m demand, Pundit 'over the moon' with confirmed Whites deal

The Whites failed with a bid to sign the winger back in 2019, but the Wales international is now a fully-fledged member of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, and he can’t wait to get started at Elland Road.

He said: “It's an amazing club, with an amazing history and a great group of lads. I know a few of them already and I've had some great chats with them," said the winger after penning a five-year deal.

“Liam Cooper has texted me a few times and I play with Tyler Roberts at Wales, so I know it's a great group of lads. I just can't wait to play in front of the Leeds fans.

“There's always been interest and this is the next part of my career, I’m just excited to be here.

“I'm looking forward to getting going under Marcelo Bielsa, I think he's well known all around the world and everyone learns things from him, so I'm just looking forward to learning everyday.

"It’s an exciting team, getting better and better every year with a great group of players and young players coming through as well," he added.

“It's a club from when I was young that was always big. When I used to play for Hull and we played Leeds, it was always a massive game.

“It’s just great to be here now and I believe this team can achieve anything.”

We've gathered the best of today's Premier League speculation below…

