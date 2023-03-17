Leeds United head to Wolves on Saturday afternoon in their final Premier League fixture before the international break.

The relegation battle took another twist on Friday as Crystal Palace sacked their manager Patrick Vieira following a winless start to 2023.

If results go their way this weekend, the Whites could spend the international break outside the bottom three. Leeds’ summer business will rely on what league they are playing in next season but that has not stopped the rumour mill from swirling.

Benfica and Napoli in for ex-Leeds goalkeeper

Napoli are facing competition from Benfica for ex-Leeds United goalkeeper Elia Caprile. The 21-year-old joined Leeds in 2020 but left Elland Road in July as he signed a three-year deal with Serie B club Bari.

He has featured regularly for the second-tier outfit, with reports in Italy that he has drawn interest from the Serie A leaders and now Benfica.

Leeds are said to have a 50 per cent sell-on clause should Bari sell Caprile. He has 11 clean sheets this term with Bari just three points adrift of the Serie B promotion places.

La Liga clubs ‘keeping tabs’ on Leeds defender

Leeds full-back Junior Firpo is wanted by ‘multiple’ Spanish clubs this summer, according to Football Insider. As with a number of Leeds players, Firpo’s Elland Road future will hinge on their league status next season.

Firpo joined Leeds from Barcelona for £13m in the summer 2021 transfer window. He has had an inconsistent Leeds career but has arguably enjoyed his best spell at Elland Road in recent weeks.