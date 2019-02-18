Knee ligament damage for Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe

LEEDS United top scorer Kemar Roofe is facing time on the sidelines after suffering knee ligament damage - but the club are hopeful that the striker will return before the end of the season.

Roofe was injured in last week’s 2-1 win over Swansea City and underwent scans this morning to confirm the extent of the problem.

Leeds have not put a timescale on Roofe’s likely return date but the club stressed today that the forward had a chance of featuring in the Championship run-in.

United have 14 games remaining, beginning with Saturday’s clash at home to Bolton Wanderers, but the loss of Roofe is a significant blow at a critical stage of the campaign.

In a statement, Leeds said: “Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe will face a period on the sidelines following confirmation that he damaged knee ligaments during the win over Swansea City at Elland Road.

“Roofe will work hard with the medical team at Thorp Arch to return to action as quickly as possible.”

Roofe has 14 goals so far this term and had been playing as an attacking midfielder following the recent return of Patrick Bamford from a knee ligament injury of his own.

The former Oxford United forward played to the end of the victory over Swansea last Wednesday but complained of pain in his knee the following morning and was sent for scans earlier after initial examinations suggested he had damaged ligaments.

Leeds have been beset by injuries all year and Roofe is facing his second stint out of action having missed six matches in September and October with a calf strain.