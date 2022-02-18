Jurgen Klopp shares major team news update ahead of Leeds United's trip to Liverpool

Jota suffered an ankle during the first half of Wednesday night's Champions League success at Inter Milan and had to be taken off during the interval.

Klopp has now confirmed that Jota will miss Saturday's return to Premier League action against visiting Norwich City but the Reds boss says further assessment is needed to determine when the forward will be back.

Leeds will take on the Reds next midweek in a Wednesday night clash at Anfield.

WAITING GAME: For Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, above, as to the extent of the injury to Dioga Jota as Wednesday night's clash against Leeds United at Anfield looms. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images.

Asked about Jota at Friday's pre-Norwich press conference, Klopp said as quoted by liverpoolfc.com: “No, he will not be available but the extent is still not clear.

“We need further assessment.

"It’s something with some ligaments in and around the ankle, but not the ligament, some others.

"And so, pretty much everything is possible in the moment: that it will go really quick and the other way around unfortunately as well.

"So we have to wait.

“Everybody saw the picture with him in the boot, it’s a normal procedure; even when you just feel something they put you in that boot. For the weekend, for sure not.”