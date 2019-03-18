Kiko Casilla to serve ban after Leeds United decide against red card appeal

Kiko Casilla will miss Leeds United’s next league game at home to Millwall after the club chose not to appeal his dismissal against Sheffield United.

Leeds have accepted the red card shown to Casilla during injury-time on Saturday, leaving the goalkeeper to serve an automatic one-match ban.

Casilla was sent off near the end of a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United after bringing down Billy Sharp outside his box.

His suspension will bring Bailey Peacock-Farrell back into Marcelo Bielsa’s starting line-up for the first time since United’s 2-1 defeat to Stoke City on January 19.

Casilla has been first choice since his arrival from Real Madrid in the transfer window but will sit out of Millwall’s visit to Elland Road on March 30.

Bielsa suggested on Saturday that Leeds might challenge the dismissal, saying: “Usually I don't express an opinion on the behaviour of the referees but I think this action should have been judged by taking into account the help Kiko had around him.

“For a player to get a red card means that he's the only one who can solve the problem. We'll see if he was the last one or not.”