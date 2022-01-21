England international right-back Trippier has swapped Spain for Tyneside, becoming Newcastle's first signing since the club's Saudi Arabia takeover in joining from Atletico Madrid.

Trippier's Magpies debut ended in a 1-0 defeat at home to Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round, followed by a 1-1 draw at home to Watford.

The Hornets stalemate has left second-bottom Newcastle on 12 points - ten points behind sixth-bottom Leeds - but Trippier is optimistic that his side can hit lift off for 2022 at Elland Road and is buoyed by the chances his side are creating.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UPBEAT: Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier applauds the Magpies fans after the 1-1 draw at home to Watford. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Taking those chances at Leeds, he says, will be key to the Magpies seeing through their "winning mentality" heading to Yorkshire.

Speaking to NUFCTV, Trippier was asked if Saturday's 3pm kick-off in West Yorkshire was a must-win game and declared: "I think every game is.

"From the first game of the season until the end of the season every game is important.

"Before the Watford game, because of the situation of the table - they were right next to us - it was a must-win game.

"But we got a point and we didn't lose and we move forward.

"We don't want to look too far ahead of ourselves but we know it's another must-win game against Leeds.

"It's going to be a tough game. We know what they're all about but we just need to focus on ourselves and stick to our game plan that we've been working on all week to get the three points."

Trippier added: "f you keep drawing too many games it's going to be difficult to stay in the Premier League.

"We know which direction we want to be going in, we're working hard every single day with the gaffer and all our teammates to get the three points.

"Tomorrow is going to be no different. We'll go there with a winning mindset and a winning mentality to get the three points and start moving ourselves up the table.

"I think if you look at the performance against Watford the other day, it was a good performance.

"Now, in the Premier League at this level, you need to be clinical in front of goal.

"We're getting the chances so when the opportunities come again we need to be more clinical and that's a given."