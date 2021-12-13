Marcelo Bielsa's Whites looked set to leave Saturday's contest at Stamford Bridge with a 2-2 draw but the Blues were awarded the game's third penalty deep in second half stoppage time.

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich was judged to have fouled Antonio Rudiger on the edge of the box but Murphy believes referee Chris Kavanagh made the wrong call.

Jorginho stepped to take the spot kick and coolly converted in the 94th minute to give Chelsea a 3-2 victory.

HEATED: The scenes after the full-time whistle of Leeds United's 3-2 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Murphy said on talkSport: "The Leeds one in the last minute, if we are trying to move forward to stop players going down so easily and keep the game flowing, I know Klich shouldn't have stuck his foot out but he didn't touch him enough for him to go down like that.

"That wasn't a penalty for me. Contact doesn't mean a pen.

"That to me when I watch football, you can tell by his movement Rudiger who had a great game by the way, he went down so extravagantly compared to the touch.

"The touch was a little poke or prod trying to get the ball, that was a shame and soft to say the least.

"If we are going to give pens for that I don't want to see that because we will be giving five or six penalties every week won't we.

"We will be discussing this every weekend. It was a poor decision."

Murphy added “I’d be fuming if I was a Leeds player, I can understand why it was kicking off at the end.”

