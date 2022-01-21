Magpies boss Eddie Howe has confirmed that key trio Callum Wilson, Federico Fernandez and Isaac Hayden remain out with longer term injuries.

But the trio could be joined on the sidelines by Matt Ritchie who has a knee issue and will be assessed ahead of the trip to West Yorkshire.

Dwight Gayle and Jeff Hendrick, though, are both back in training ahead of the Saturday 3pm kick-off at Elland Road.

FRESH BLOW: For Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe ahead of Saturday's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Speaking at Friday's pre-match press conference, Howe said as quoted by Chronicle Live: "We've had Dwight Gayle and Jeff Hendrick return to training this week.

"Matt Ritchie has a knee problem so we'll have to assess him.

"We are still missing the long term injuries in Callum Wilson, Fede Fernandez and Isaac Hayden."