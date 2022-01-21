Key trio out and Leeds United's next opponents Newcastle United dealt fresh injury blow ahead of Whites clash
Newcastle United have been dealt a fresh injury blow ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.
Magpies boss Eddie Howe has confirmed that key trio Callum Wilson, Federico Fernandez and Isaac Hayden remain out with longer term injuries.
But the trio could be joined on the sidelines by Matt Ritchie who has a knee issue and will be assessed ahead of the trip to West Yorkshire.
Dwight Gayle and Jeff Hendrick, though, are both back in training ahead of the Saturday 3pm kick-off at Elland Road.
Speaking at Friday's pre-match press conference, Howe said as quoted by Chronicle Live: "We've had Dwight Gayle and Jeff Hendrick return to training this week.
"Matt Ritchie has a knee problem so we'll have to assess him.
"We are still missing the long term injuries in Callum Wilson, Fede Fernandez and Isaac Hayden."
