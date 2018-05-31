Key summer dates for Leeds United fans following pre-season announcement

Have your say

When will Leeds United's players return to Thorp Arch and when does the the transfer window close? We've compiled all of the key dates Whites fans need this summer.

Pre-season return

Leeds United's players will return to Thorp Arch for full training on June 25.

Pre-season fixtures

Forest Green Rovers (A) - Tuesday, July 17, 7pm.

York City (A) - Thursday, July 19, 7pm.

TBC - Saturday, July 21.

Oxford United (A) - Thursday, July 24, 7:45pm.

Guiseley (A) - Thursday, July 26, 7:45pm.

Las Palmas (H) - Sunday, July 29, 3pm.

Opening day of the season...

The opening day fixtures for the new campaign will get underway on Saturday the 4th of August 2018.

Transfer window - key dates

Domestic transfer window opened: May 7

International transfer window opens: June 9

Domestic transfer window closes: August 9, 5pm.

Loan window closes: August 31

*clubs can still sell players to any league with their transfer window open beyond August 9

2018/19 EFL fixture release

June 21, 9am.

Other expected dates

The First Round of the Carabao Cup will be played the week commencing the 13th of August 2018.

The Checkatrade Trophy gets underway during the week commencing the 3rd of September 2018.

The Emirates FA Cup First Round will be scheduled for the weekend of the 10th of November 2018.

The final day of the season looks set to take place on the 4th of May 2019.