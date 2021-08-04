Leeds are taking in two games against Ajax in Amsterdam, starting with a 1pm kick-off at the Sportpark De Toekomst which was billed as a clash of the United and Ajax under-23s sides.

Youngsters such as Kris Moore, Cody Drameh, Nohan Kenneh and Sam Greenwood start for Leeds but the XI also features first team players Phillips, Cooper, Helder Costa, Tyler Roberts, Ian Poveda and the returning Adam Forshaw.

England international Phillips and Whites captain Cooper are bagging their first minutes of pre-season whilst young Dutch keeper Dani Van Den Huevel starts in goal.

Leeds United v Ajax (under-23s): Van Den Heuvel, Drameh, Cooper, Forshaw, Kenneh, Moore, Costa, Phillips, Roberts, Poveda, Greenwood. Subs: Christy, McCarron, Miller, Jenkins, Summerville, Allen, Dean.

FIRST MINUTES: Of the summer for Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips, above. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

