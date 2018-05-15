Key 2018/19 Championship dates for Leeds United fans

Have your say

When will Leeds United's fixtures be released and when does the transfer window close?

We've got all the information right here...

Transfer window - key dates

Domestic transfer window opens: May 7

International transfer window opens: June 9

Domestic transfer window closes: August 9, 5pm.

Loan window closes: August 31

*clubs can still sell players to any league with their transfer window open beyond August 9

2018/19 EFL fixture release

June 21, 9am.

Predicted dates

The opening day fixtures for the new campaign will get underway on Saturday the 4th of August 2018.

The First Round of the Carabao Cup will be played the week commencing the 13th of August 2018.

The Checkatrade Trophy gets underway during the week commencing the 3rd of September 2018.

The Emirates FA Cup First Round will be scheduled for the weekend of the 10th of November 2018.

The final day of the season looks set to take place on the 4th of May 2019.