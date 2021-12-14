De Bruyne helped himself to a brace including a rocket of a strike that put Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions 5-0 up midway through the second half.

Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez had earlier been on target and two defenders then got in on the act as strikes from John Stones and Nathan Ake put City in seventh heaven.

"I think we played incredibly well, especially with the way we press," said De Bruyne, speaking in his post-match interview on BT Sport.

MENACE: Kevin De Bruyne fires Manchester City 3-0 up in Tuesday night's 7-0 blitz of Leeds United at the Etihad. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

"I think we found the right time to attack them and obviously when it's three or four nil up it gets tougher for them and they tried to keep it a little bit more tight in the second half but I think we had enough chances to score a lot more.

"We found the right time, we were very patient in the beginning and then at the right times we find the gaps to go forward and we punished them and it makes the game incredibly tough for them afterwards."

De Bruyne managed to fire in eight attempts during the contest, four of which were on target but there was no match ball for the Belgian star who looked to the skies after blazing his final shot over in the final minute.

"I was trying," said the City star.

"It was the last minute obviously. I think it's good for everybody. A lot of people who maybe didn't play a lot played today and chipped in so I think for the whole team it's a booster."

