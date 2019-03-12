Kemar Roofe issues injury update as Leeds United striker steps up comeback

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe says he has "never been so happy being injured" as he continues to push himself towards a return to Championship action.

Roofe, who has bagged 14 goals in the Championship this season, suffered ligament damage to his knee during the 2-1 victory over Swansea City at Elland Road last month.

He is continuing his rehab at Thorp Arch and is aiming to return in April as he steps up his recovery with an eye on a first-team comeback.

The 25-year-old has now revealed that he is back running outside without a knee brace having completed an intense programme in the gym under the watchful eye of Rob Price and his medical staff.

"I took it off (last) Monday," Roofe told LUTV of his knee brace.

"I'm happy. I've never been so happy being injured before. It's a bit strange to say but I'm enjoying improving every day and with this injury that's what is happening.

"I think it was time. I was getting stronger every day. I'm still doing gym work every day but I think the next step to improve was to take the brace off and then learn how to stabilise my knee without the brace.

He added: "My programme has changed just by running.

"I'm still doing all the gym work. I've upped it a bit more. Every day you're coming in and you know that you're improving. You know that you're getting better so mentally it's good."