Kemar Roofe dedicates goal to 'special' cause - how Leeds United's stars reacted to Ipswich Town win Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United got back to winning ways on Wednesday evening as they defeated Ipswich Town 2-0 at Elland Road in the Championship - but what were Whites players saying following the result? Take a look at how they reacted across social media below... Leeds United's Kemar Roofe opens the scoring against Ipswich. Phil Hay's verdict: Leeds United 2 Ipswich Town 0 - Whites brief problems forgotten as Town are put to the sword