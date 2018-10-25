Kemar Roofe dedicates goal to 'special' cause - how Leeds United's stars reacted to Ipswich Town win

0
Have your say

Leeds United got back to winning ways on Wednesday evening as they defeated Ipswich Town 2-0 at Elland Road in the Championship - but what were Whites players saying following the result?

Take a look at how they reacted across social media below...

Leeds United's Kemar Roofe opens the scoring against Ipswich.

Leeds United's Kemar Roofe opens the scoring against Ipswich.