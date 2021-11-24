Kalvin Phillips reveals most important lesson shared by ex-Leeds United teammate Pablo Hernández
Departed Leeds United star Pablo Hernández taught Kalvin Phillips the importance of staying humble, the Whites’ number 23 revealed when asked to share the greatest lesson he has learnt from a teammate.
Phillips has enjoyed a meteoric rise this year, becoming one of the Premier League’s biggest stars after turning heads as a mainstay of Gareth Southgate’s squad as England reached the EURO 2020 final this summer.
In an interview with GAFFER, Phillips was invited to share a little of his life in football, revealing that Kevin de Bruyne is the toughest opponent he has ever faced, that Andrés Iniesta is his favourite midfielder of all time, and that the best thing about playing for Leeds is the fans.
Next, he was asked for the best lesson or trait he had taken from a teammate.
“Don’t get too big for your boots,” Phillips answered, “Pablo Hernández.”
