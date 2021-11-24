Phillips has enjoyed a meteoric rise this year, becoming one of the Premier League’s biggest stars after turning heads as a mainstay of Gareth Southgate’s squad as England reached the EURO 2020 final this summer.

In an interview with GAFFER, Phillips was invited to share a little of his life in football, revealing that Kevin de Bruyne is the toughest opponent he has ever faced, that Andrés Iniesta is his favourite midfielder of all time, and that the best thing about playing for Leeds is the fans.

Next, he was asked for the best lesson or trait he had taken from a teammate.

“Don’t get too big for your boots,” Phillips answered, “Pablo Hernández.”

Pablo Hernández applauds Leeds United fans. Pic: Jon Super.

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Michael Regan.