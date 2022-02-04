Kalvin Phillips reveals injury inspiration

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips hasn't had to look far for injury inspiration.

"A lot of credit has to go to Adam [Forshaw]. I have been injured for seven or eight weeks, he got injured for two years and I'm pulling my hair out after being out for so long," Phillips told The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Getty

"I can't imagine what he was going through. He's a very good lad and a very strong person. He had his friends and family around him which helped him. I've just got to look at that as inspiration and motivation to hopefully get back on the pitch soon."

West Ham star heaps praise on Elland Road

West Ham United star Michail Antonio has credited Leeds United fans for helping him to realise just how much he loves the game of football.

“My debut with Cheltenham was crazy," he told BBC Radio 5 Live’s The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

"Leeds at Elland Road - 22,000. I’ve walked out and the roar… it was unbelievable, it was unreal. Going from non-league to professional football… within three months I’m at Elland road in League One. It was an amazing day… Even though after 12 minutes I tore three ligaments in my ankle, it’s still today an amazing day for me.”

An innocuous challenge by Paddy Kisnorbo early in the fixture kept Antonio out for the next five weeks, although the forward initially played on through the pain barrier.

“I started the first 10 minutes on fire – beat my man every time," he said.

"I was about to bang it from outside the box, Kisnorbo puts his foot on the other side of the ball and I’ve kicked it. The pain in my ankle instantly… I knew I’d done something. Fifteen minutes I played on with broken ligaments.

“It was still an amazing day. Me playing my first professional game after 18 years of trying. Just the roar of the Leeds fans as I was walking out. It made me realise how much I loved football.”

Whites trip to Anfield confirmed

Leeds United will travel to Anfield later this month for their rescheduled Premier League clash with second-placed Liverpool.