Phillips is already just two outings away from securing a 20th cap for the Three Lions, despite only making his international debut in September 2020.

The Whites midfielder has earned the nickname the 'Yorkshire Pirlo' as a nod to Italy' s former World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo's brilliance in the middle of the park.

Pirlo starred as Italy won the 2006 World Cup and 15 years later the former Azzurri star hailed Phillips this summer as he shone in the European Championships.

MESSAGE: For Leeds United's England international star Kalvin Phillips, right, from Italy legend Andrea Pirlo. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

The Three Lions were only denied getting their hands on the trophy after defeat on penalties to Italy in the final.

Ahead of the final, Phillips has now revealed that Pirlo sent him a message - and that Whites team mate Jack Harrison played a key role in delivering it.

"It's always nice to get the recognition of some unbelievable players," said Phillips to PA Sport.

"The night before the final Jack Harrison, who used to play at New York City with him, sent me a video of Pirlo.

"It was a video to me saying 'good luck in the final and he wishes me all the best' so that was very nice.

"It was a very nice feeling and obviously I thought it was going to say something about Italy but, no, he wished me well - full respect for that.

"I just got the video and I was like 'oh my God'. I've never met him, I'd like to meet him to be honest. I've seen that is a very cool guy, but I've heard he's a nice guy as well.

"To have someone on the other side, on the other team, wish you well and especially a player like that, it is always a great feeling."

Phillips returned from injury to start Friday night's World Cup qualifier at home to Albania, playing 64 minutes before coming off as the Three Lions romped to a 5-0 victory.

The easy triumph put Gareth Southgate's side on the cusp of sealing their place at next year's World Cup, the Three Lions needing just a point from Monday night's final Group I game against hosts San Marino to win the group.

