The Whites midfielder sent supporters into a frenzy this week after the club shared pictures of the England international back in training.

Phillips is a vital cog in the Marcelo Bielsa machine at Elland Road, one that has been missing since mid-December due to a hamstring problem.

The Elland Road outfit has suffered tremendously with injuries this term, suffering a crisis in the treatment room like no other.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips with Adam Forshaw in the background. Pic: Getty

Phillips was among nine players to be absent for Leeds in defeat against Newcastle United last time out in the Premier League, a number the club will be hoping can ease when they take to the field on Wednesday night against Aston Villa.

United - it appears - have been boosted by the return of Phillips, club captain Liam Cooper and rising star Charlie Cresswell to Bielsa's squad.

All three were spotted in training though it is too early to tell if the midweek clash in the Midlands will come too soon.

If minutes are required first, then Mark Jackson's Under-23s side hosting Liverpool in LS11 on Monday night may provide an opportunity for those to be gained.

It is, after all, often a place those needing to step up their rehabilitation often find themselves.

Adam Forshaw is one of those who utilised the development ranks on his way back from a long-term injury layoff.

The midfielder was absent for nearly two years battling a complex hip issue that forced various surgeries and a mental battle to match.

Forshaw, who has returned to the Premier League with a point to prove, has provided the benchmark for the Leeds-born Three Lions star.

"A lot of credit has to go to Adam. I have been injured for seven or eight weeks, he got injured for two years and I'm pulling my hair out after being out for so long," Phillips told The Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I can't imagine what he was going through. He's a very good lad and a very strong person. He had his friends and family around him which helped him. I've just got to look at that as inspiration and motivation to hopefully get back on the pitch soon."

Phillips was initially aiming for a return in March to action but appears to be ahead of schedule in his comeback attempt.

The Yorkshire Pirlo, as he is affectionately known, will be itching to get back onto the pitch to help his teammates amid this season's struggles.

Leeds sit in 15th spot in the top flight, seven points above the relegation zone.

Support, though, has been unwavering from the club's fanbase throughout the campaign both in person and across social media.

Worries can often manifest themselves after difficult results, but Phillips knows the Whites fans will stick with the players through thick and thin.

"I think it's always been like that," Phillips said of United's loyal support.

"No matter whether we're doing well or not doing well. The support has always been amazing - but I wouldn't expect anything else from the Leeds fans.