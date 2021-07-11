Kalvin Phillips makes Leeds United history by starting for England in Euros final against Italy

Phillips becomes the first ever Leeds player to even feature in a European Championships final and the first for England in a major international tournament final since Jack Charlton in the World Cup final victory of 1966.

England have not reached a major international tournament final since but Phillips starts alongside West Ham's Declan Rice in midfield as the Three Lions bid to end 55 years of hurt.

Boss Gareth Southgate has made one change to his side as Kieran Trippier is recalled to the XI and Bukayo Saka drops to the bench.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southgate has opted to line up with a back three for only the second time during Euro 2020 as Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker form the centre-back axis.

The recalled Trippier and Luke Shaw will operate as wing backs in front of Jordan Pickford in goal.

Phillips and Rice are in the middle of the park and behind a front three of Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

England team to face Italy: Pickford, Shaw, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Rice, Phillips, Mount, Sterling, Kane.

HISTORY MAKER: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Photo by GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.