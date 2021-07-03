Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips in action for England. Pic: Getty

The Whites central midfielder lines up once again tonight for Gareth Southgate's men in Rome as they take on Ukraine (8pm) at the Stadio Olimpico.

England meet Andriy Shevchenko's outfit in the last eight of the international tournament and will be hoping to reach the semi-finals with victory.

Phillips has played every single minute of the competition for the Three Lions so far.

He is, though, one of four players who must avoid a booking this evening otherwise he will be forced to sit out of the next round should England progress.

Harry Maguire, Phil Foden and midfield partner Declan Rice are also walking a booking tightrope and will be suspended should they receive a yellow card.

Southgate has made two changes to his line-up in Italy with Manchester United new boy Jadon Sancho handed a first start while Chelsea's Mason Mount returns.

Injury doubts Bukayo Saka and Kieran Trippier are the duo who have made way.

England are expected to revert to a 4-3-2-1 formation against Ukraine after playing a back three against Germany at Wembley on Tuesday night.