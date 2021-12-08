@CraigRoyBrown: Let’s not panic about the Kalvin Phillips injury just yet. The next month of games are free hits and we don’t expect a point out of them. That’s about a month down to recover hopefully. Get well soon.

@Tommy_LUFC: I’ve done some soul searching today and I’ve come to the conclusion that, given the looming threat of the Omicron variant and the danger of allowing fans to congregate at football matches, the Premier League must be suspended, at least until Kalvin Phillips is fit again.

@LukeParsons3: Let's remember our poor form when Kalvin Phillips is out has been without Forshaw. Genuinely think he will sit in front of the back 4 and do a decent job. Stick Shack or Klich in with him and we'll be reet.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@OceanDan93: Phillips staying fit or being injured could be the difference between survival or relegation this year, I’m afraid.

@Jonro1645: Well, all these under 23s we keep buying, now is their time, then. If they’ve got the quality, then you have to start using them more - simple as.

@RussLUFC: Never known a season like this for injuries in all my time supporting Leeds. I look around at other PL teams and they never seem to get the amount of injuries and length of time injured like we do.

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips. Pic: George Wood.

@Ryanrododon: This relegation battle just took a turn for the worse.

@Simmsfaxteddy: Even if KP is out till Feb, from our next 8 games, the games where we may hope to get points are all at ER, the other 4 are free hits away from ER. If it was to happen I'd say its happened at the right time. Chance for Pascal and Koch and for Forshaw to keep smashing it. MOT.

@Montyoxymoron: I think if Forshaw can stay fit we’ll be fine. He’s been out-performing Kalvin since his return. Kalvin comes back fit and refreshed for the last 3 months or so.

@MikeLUFC1421: We can’t even seem to string two passes together and have an invisible midfield when he’s missing. We are in serious trouble now. Even if we spend big in January (which I highly doubt) by the time they get used to the system and Bielsa plays them, it could be too late.

Kalvin Phillips leaves the field of play during Leeds United's 2-2 draw with Brentford. Pic: George Wood.

@AndrewFirth21: It’s only the CDM role the one where we don’t have any cover at the club we’ll be fine.

@Mark1461: So this is what heartbreak is, well Premiership it was good while it lasted.

@MartyLUFC: It’s not a coincidence we fall apart without him. A 2/10 performance Phillips is still crucial to our team and we can’t function without him the proof is physically there.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.