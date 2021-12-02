Gallagher could have been stepping out for the Whites this season as Leeds tried to sign the midfielder on loan from Chelsea during the summer but the 21-year-old instead opted for a season-long switch to Palace.

Gallagher has since become an England international and lined up against United's Three Lions star Phillips in Tuesday night's Premier League contest in West Yorkshire.

The two were locked in battle in the middle of the park and Phillips clattered into Gallagher with a strong but perfectly timed tackle in just the sixth minute.

FULL-BLOODED: Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, right, executes a firm but perfectly-timed tackle on Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher during Tuesday night's Premier League clash at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

But despite looking a little perplexed, Gallagher quickly got back to his feet and Phillips has hailed his midfield opponent's reaction on social media.

Phillips showed a clip of the challenge on his Instagram story and tagged in Gallagher, adding the message "shook it off like a champ" together with emojis of clapping hands, a laughing face and a flex bicep.

