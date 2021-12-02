Phillips arrived at Leeds aged just 14 years old, having supported the Whites all of his life.

But when Wortley-born Phillips signed his name on the dotted line back in 2010, he might not have imagined what he would go on to achieve during his time Elland Road.

Eleven years, one promotion and 19 England caps later, KP has cemented his legendary status among Leeds fans, who cherish his success of one of their own.

To celebrate the Yorkshire Pirlo's 26th birthday, here are 26 photos from across Phillips' stunning Leeds career.

1. The Yorkshire Pirlo Phillips whips up the crowd celebrating promotion to the Premier League outside Elland Road in July 2020. Photo: Nick Potts Photo Sales

2. The Yorkshire Pirlo Phillips celebrates scoring on his home debut against Cardiff City in April 2015. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3. The Yorkshire Pirlo Phillips rises highest at Craven Cottage as the Whites are held to a goalless draw by Fulham before progressing to the Fourth Round of the EFL Cup on penalties in September 2021. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

4. The Yorkshire Pirlo Phillips celebrates Leeds' Championship title with Brighton loanee Ben White in July 2020. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales