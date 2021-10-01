Kalvin Philips issues Leeds United challenge and targets 'amazing season' with Whites

Leeds stormed to a ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side upon last season's Premier League return but Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are still seeking their first win of the new campaign.

United sit third-bottom ahead of Saturday's visit of 12th-placed Watford but Phillips insists his side can still have another 'amazing season' but will need to add new ideas to their game.

"I feel we surprised a lot of teams in how we worked, how fit we were, and that was a major factor last season," said Phillips in an interview with Metro.

CHALLENGE: Outlined by Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Philips. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

"This time it’s going to be a lot more difficult.

"Teams know how we work, and not necessarily know how to beat us, but know how to keep us at bay, so we have to come up with a few different ideas."

Assessing the aim for the current campaign, Phillips said: "Just to keep on playing the way we are, to win as many games as possible, and work hard for each other.

"There’s no reason why we can’t have another amazing season if we do that."

