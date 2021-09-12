Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

The Reds midfielder suffered what appeared to be a dislocated ankle according to his manager after being stretchered from the field in his side's 3-0 Premier League victory at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

Klopp's men earned all three points thanks to goals from Mo Salah, Fabinho and Saido Mane in LS11 but it was Elliott's injury that overshadowed the encounter between the two teams.

The 18-year-old went down under a challenge from Whites defender Pascal Struijk in the second half.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referee Craig Pawson initially waved play on with Leeds on the attack before halting the game when the severity of the injury became apparent following a strong reaction from both benches.

Struijk was then handed a red card after a lengthy stoppage despite the accidental collision and Klopp said post-match he had his fingers crossed for the youngster.

"Harvey Elliott is in hospital, a bad ankle injury for sure. It looked like it was dislocated, the medical department put it back," Klopp said.

"Massive pain, shock for him, for us and we don't know more. We have to wait.

"I couldn't care less (if it was a red card), it is not my business. It is a serious injury, definitely for an 18-year-old boy. The red card is not important. Two or three weeks we can play on, Harvey will not."

"We played a really good game until Harvey had to go, the whole team was shocked and we lost rhythm. That is normal, human. We played as good as we can against Leeds. You have to be ready for brutal intensity. The crowd was there and an exciting football game with us as the deserved winner.

"I spoke to the boys afterwards, we have to speak a little bit about football but Harvey overshadows it. I like intense football so I probably liked the game.

"Fabinho is an incredible player with the challenges he won, we did well in many departments. Sadio Mane played an exceptional game, the crowd wanted to make him annoyed, he stayed calm and scored the goal."

Asked about the game itself and victory, Klopp added: "We were really good. We played top football and we should have made more of the football we played.

"In the end, 3-0 is a top result. We're greedy and I stand here and say we should have had five, six, seven. The football we played was exceptional."

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk also wished his team-mate well post-match.

"All our thoughts and prayers go to Harvey Elliott," he said..