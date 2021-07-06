NEW ARRIVAL: Junior Firpo, pictured above in a Barcelona press conference back in December 2019, has joined Leeds on a four-year deal. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images.

Junior Firpo's place in Leeds United's ten most expensive signings as left back joins Whites from Barcelona

LEEDS United have signed Junior Firpo from Barcelona for 15 million euros and the left back goes comfortably into the club's top ten off all-time most expensive recruits.

By Lee Sobot
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 2:34 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 2:48 pm

But where does the 24-year-old Dominican Republic-born defender feature in the list of United's costliest signings?

We run through the top ten most expensive players to join Leeds in terms of transfer fees in reverse order - and seven of that top ten are part of Marcelo Bielsa's current first team squad.

Upon joining the club on a four-year deal, Firpo told LUTV: "I'm really happy, I wanted to be here," he said.

"I always wanted to play in the Premier League, which for me is the best league in the world.

"For me to be here in this club, a historic club with really, really good fans. I'm excited to play here.

"This summer for me many clubs were interested in me but when Victor (Orta) spoke with me and showed me the project, I said wow it's interesting, they really want me to play, if I play well."

1. 10 - Jack Harrison

The winger finally joined Leeds on a permanent deal after two years on loan at the club from Manchester City for a fee of around £11m last week. Photo by LUFC.

2. 9 - Robbie Fowler

The clinical striker joined Leeds from Liverpool for £11m back in November 2001, a fee that would be much higher today in real terms given inflation. Photo by Gary M. Prior/ALLSPORT via Getty Images.

3. 8 - Robbie Keane

Republic of Ireland international forward Robbie Keane signed for Leeds in a deal worth around £12m in May 2001 having initially joined on loan from Inter Milan. Photo by Laurence Griffiths /Allsport via Getty Images.

4. 7 - Robin Koch

The German international defender joined Leeds for a fee in the region of €13m in August 2020. Picture by LUFC.

