The Whites travel to the London Stadium for a Premier League clash on Sunday having been beaten by the Hammers in the FA Cup last weekend.

David Moyes' outfit came out on top 2-0 in the capital following an encounter involving more VAR controversy.

Firpo himself was a second half substitute in the game, coming off with a head clash which saw him undergo concussion protocol this week at Thorp Arch.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United full-back Junior Firpo in action at West Ham. Pic: Getty

The full-back is fit and available this weekend and is looking forward to the chance to put things right - pinpointing where Marcelo Bielsa's men must improve this time around.

“It’s good that we play them again, because we have the game against them so recently,” Firpo told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We can see the things that we did we badly and we can correct them, to try and do better in this game.

“West Ham are a really hard team, they are really strong, especially at home. They have good players in defence and good players in attack, so we will try to do our best.

“I think the people can see that in the first half we played really well against them [last weekend]. Maybe we can get more chances than we had, but we played well.

“I think we have to try to take advantage of the last game, our playing out was good, we took the ball into the last third.