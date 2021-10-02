Junior Firpo makes Leeds United vow after pocketing Ismaila Sarr in Whites victory against Watford

Summer signing Firpo made his fifth Whites league start in Saturday's clash against the Hornets and impressed from left back as he faced a battle with Watford's Premier League player of the month nominee Ismaila Sarr.

The Hornets winger was kept quiet throughout as part of a contest in which Marcelo Bielsa's Whites finally bagged their first victory of the new top-flight campaign at the seventh time of asking.

The triumph took Leeds out of the drop zone and on to six points after seven games played, three points clear of the bottom three and in 16th place heading into the October international break.

SOLID DISPLAY: From Leeds United left back Junior Firpo, right, pictured keeping tabs on Watford's Joao Pedro in Saturday's 1-0 victory at Elland Road. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Writing on Instagram swiftly after Saturday's victory, Firpo said: "The victory we needed and deserved, we'll keep working to have more days like this."

