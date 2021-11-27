Firpo returns to the Whites XI as one of three changes made by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa who also welcomes back star duo Raphinha and Rodrigo, both of whom missed last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Firpo has endured frustration with both coronavirus and injury since signing for Leeds from Barcelona in the summer but the left back is optimistic that both his and United's fortunes will soon change.

"I feel good," said Firpo, speaking to Sky Sports before Saturday's clash at Brighton

BACK IN THE SIDE: Leeds United left back Junior Firpo. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"I had a difficult start, first with Covid and afterwards an injury but of course it is not a great start, not only for me but for the team.

"But I am trying to do my best and I hope to get my best version as soon as possible and I think it is the same with the team after a bad result against Tottenham.

"I think it's a great opportunity today to win the game and to be in a little bit of a higher position."

Asked how Leeds could beat Brighton, Firpo reasoned: "We expect a difficult game.

"They play really good football and they started the season really well.

"If I'm honest their last five games have not been really good results for them so we expect to get the win and to come back to home happy."

