Josh Warrington's IBF clash with Kid Galahad delayed - but Leeds fighter hopes to defend belt before the end of June

Josh Warrington is hopeful of fighting Kid Galahad before the end of June after their IBF title clash was postponed by a broken hand suffered in his win over Carl Frampton.

Promoter Frank Warren has asked the IBF to grant Warrington extra time to make his mandatory defence having shelved the original fight date of May 4.

Warren won purse bids for the all-Yorkshire bout last month and was planning to stage it in Leeds the night before Leeds United’s final game of the Championship season away at Ipswich Town.

Sheffield’s Galahad - real name Barry Awad - is the number one challenger for a belt which Warrington won against Lee Selby last summer and retained for the first time in a dramatic clash with Belfast’s Frampton in Manchester before Christmas.

Warrington’s manager, Steve Wood, confirmed to the YEP that the fight would no longer be staged on May 4 but said he expected it to take place over the summer if the IBF granted the request for a delay.

Wood said: “We would have been okay with May 4 in terms of Josh’s fitness and preparation but the hand’s still a little bit sore so we’ve asked if the fight can be delayed. We’re waiting to hear back.

“It’s not a big thing and I don’t expect it to go anywhere past June.”

Warrington damaged his right hand in the 10th round of a fierce battle with Frampton, a contest which the Leeds boxer won on a unanimous points decision.