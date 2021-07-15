Josh Warrington names Leeds United player who will 'go through the roof' in 2021/22

Josh Warrington. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Elland Road favourite was a standout performer for the Three Lions, helping them to a first-ever European Championship final.

Phillips started every game in the competition, holding his own with some of the finest midfield talents on the continent.

And former IBF world featherweight champion Warrington, an avid Whites fan, has argued that the 25-year-old’s breakout tournament can help him to reach a new level for his boyhood club.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Leeds-born boxer said: “[Phillips was] Absolutely fantastic, honestly.

"Over the past few years we’ve seen how Marcelo Bielsa has managed to bring the best out of him.

"It’s funny how things go. Prior to building up for my world title fight back in 2018, he was a bit lost. His games were inconsistent, but Bielsa came in and has seemed to bring the best out of him.

"We all knew what he could do. It was about bringing that to the England setup, and boy did he bring it. He brought it and then some.

"His game is going to go through the roof because of his confidence and his mentality. He’s done it at the highest level now, and it’s fantastic to see.

"I think everyone else is seeing how good he is as well.”