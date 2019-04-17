Joseph's Goal charity to complete 'homecoming' walk to Elland Road ahead of Leeds United v Wigan Athletic

A group of over 75 Wigan Athletic supporters will be completing a charity walk to Elland Road ahead of the Championship clash between the two teams.

Leeds United welcome the Tics to LS11 on Good Friday, but the fixture has also been chosen for an annual charity walk.

Joseph's Goal, which was started in Leeds in 2012, was set up by Wigan Post reporter Paul Kendrick to raise money in aid of his son who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called NKH.

Due to the condition, Joseph - who was born in Leeds General Infirmary and spent the first five years of his life in the city - was given little chance of leaving hospital but is now due to turn 10 next month.

The charity has raised over £700,000 since being founded, all of which has been allocated for vital research both here in the UK and in Colorado.

The walk will begin at the Latics training centre on Wednesday morning (April 17), aiming to reach Elland Road in time for the 3pm kick-off on Good Friday (April 19).

The group will be making overnight stops at Burnley and then Halifax, on the 58-mile journey to raise awareness with the fixture being chosen due to Joseph's ties to the city.

Last season around 100 fans walked to Fleetwood for the League One clash, raising over £36,000.

This year's walk has already raised over £13,000 and one fan has even pledged to do the whole walk backwards.

The walkers will be joined by a host of big names along the way including club legend Emerson Boyce, GB Paralympic legend David Clarke, Wigan chief executive Jonathan Jackson and executive chairman Darren Royle.

If you'd like to donate CLICK HERE or collection tins will be available upon the walkers arrival at Elland Road on Friday afternoon (1pm).

For more information about Joseph's Goal see www.josephsgoal.org