Jordan Ayew issues firm warning ahead of Leeds United visit and demands Crystal Palace action
Jordan Ayew admits something is missing at Leeds United's next opponents Crystal Palace and that his Eagles side must quickly improve.
Palace reached the FA Cup semi-finals and secured a 12th-placed Premier League finish last season but the Eagles sit fourth-bottom after seven games of the new campaign.
Patrick Vieira's side were undone by a 90th-minute Conor Gallagher winner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea and the south London outfit were not helped by a highly controversial refereeing decision involving the visiting side's Thiago Silva.
The Blues defender was only booked despite using his hand to push away the ball as the last man in order to deny Ayew a clean run on goal.
The decision left Ayew miffed but the Eagles striker says his side still need to up their game ahead of Sunday's return to action against Leeds at Selhurst Park.
“Frustration, everyone is frustrated,” said Ayew as quoted by cpfc.co.uk
“This is not the first time we have conceded in the last minute.
“I think we were close.
"We deserved at least a point, but we are still a young team.
"We need to improve in a lot of things.
"We are improving but we need to improve quickly because the Premier League is ruthless.
“We did well, we controlled the game.
"It was a nice game for the spectator, but for us it’s a positive performance but it’s not the result we wanted.
"There is something missing, and we need to work hard.”
Reflecting on the decision to allow Thiago Silva to stay on the field, Ayew admitted: “I don’t understand – this year is really inconsistent.
“I don’t understand but I don’t want to say too much. It’s the past and my objective is to focus on the next game.
“It’s the game, and the Premier League is ruthless. From my opinion, that was the turning point in the game and that’s it, it’s football.
“We should have taken a point. We weren’t far but we need to keep working and going in the right direction and pushing to win games.
“We just need to focus on our next game, try to win and we will take it from there.”