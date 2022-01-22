Marcelo Bielsa saw his outfit beaten 1-0 on home soil on Saturday afternoon, as Shelvey's free-kick 15 minutes from time earned the spoils.

The Whites were looking to earn a third Premier League victory in a row in LS11 but were halted in their tracks by the Magpies.

Leeds had the better of the play and the chances though it was Shelvey who settled the tie in the second half.

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey celebrates at Elland Road. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The midfielder fired home a low free-kick from the edge of the area past home goalkeeper Illan Meslier to haul his side within one point of top flight safety.

Shelvey praised his team's ability to get over the line against what he described as tricky opponents.

"Massive win. We knew we had to come and win today as Norwich won last night. Credit to the lads," Shelvey said post-match.

"I knew I had to go across the goal. I think the keeper gave it a bit of help but a goal is a goal and I'll take it.

"This is a difficult place to come and play football because Leeds are constantly on the move but everyone battled for the shirt.

"We have been working to see games out, we know we can create chances and score goals so it was just about seeing games out."