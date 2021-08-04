Jong Ajax 3 Leeds United XI 1 - Player ratings as youngsters shine on Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips return
Leeds United took in the first of two friendlies against Ajax sides on Wednesday lunch time as a Whites XI fell to a 3-1 defeat - but how did we rate the performances?
Key first team duo Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips were both handed their first minutes of the summer as Helder Costa, Tyler Roberts and the returning Adam Forshaw also started against Ajax's youngsters.
The rest of the Leeds side was also made up of Whites youngsters.
Leeds United writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores from the 3-1 defeat.
