STARTER: Leeds United took in the first of two friendlies against Ajax on the same day by firstly playing the club's youngsters at their De Toekomst training complex, above. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images.

Jong Ajax 3 Leeds United XI 1 - Player ratings as youngsters shine on Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips return

Leeds United took in the first of two friendlies against Ajax sides on Wednesday lunch time as a Whites XI fell to a 3-1 defeat - but how did we rate the performances?

By Lee Sobot
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 6:05 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 6:34 pm

Key first team duo Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips were both handed their first minutes of the summer as Helder Costa, Tyler Roberts and the returning Adam Forshaw also started against Ajax's youngsters.

The rest of the Leeds side was also made up of Whites youngsters.

Leeds United writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores from the 3-1 defeat.

1. Dani Van Den Heuvel

6 - Conceded three times but couldn't really do too much about the goals and got a touch to a rasping effort from the excellent Christian Rasmussen that was tipped on to the bar to prevent an Ajax fourth.

2. Cody Drameh

7 - Stood out by a mile from a Leeds perspective in the first half, looking composed defensively and a threat going forward from right back. Continued the good work after the break and surely knocking on the door for a first team squad place.

3. Nohan Kenneh

6 - Made one tremendous tackle in the first half but lost the ball for the Ajax opener and faced a very difficult afternoon at centre-back against a hugely talented attacking side but all part of his learning curve. Can also play in midfield.

4. Kris Moore

6 - Quite a big occasion for a player who is still only 17 years old in starting alongside the likes of Cooper and Kalvin Phillips against a strong Ajax youth side. Made one very brave challenge to stop a certain goal first half and kept battling to the end.

