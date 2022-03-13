Leeds looked on course to land a straightforward victory after Rodrigo fired the Whites into a 14th-minute lead but United then squandered a hosts of opportunities to pull further ahead.

Norwich then had a second-half penalty chalked off after the intervention of VAR but the Canaries looked to have bagged a point when Kenny McLean tucked home Teemu Pukki's cross in the 91st minute.

Yet Leeds ensured there was one final dramatic twist as Gelhardt got himself in the right position at the right time to convert Raphinha's pull back into the box.

WILD SCENES: As Joe Gelhardt, centre, converts a 94th-minute winner to give Leeds United a dramatic 2-1 victory against Norwich City at Elland Road. Picture by Tony Johnson.

His strike ensured fifth-bottom United ended a run of six straight defeats with a precious victory and the site of the goal bulging created crazy scenes inside Elland Road.

"It was an unbelievable feeling when I've seen it hit the net and the place just went up," said Gelhardt to LUTV.

"It was crazy.

"But I am happy for the three points.

"We needed to win that game so it was a good three points.

"Even in the second half, we missed some chances and we could have put the game to bed.

"But obviously when you are attacking you leave yourself open and you can concede but at the end of the day we are happy to get the three points.

"It was needed."