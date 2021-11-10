Joe Gelhardt withdraws from England Under-20s squad

Joe Gelhardt has pulled out of Andy Edwards’ Young Lions squad with an injury.

He was due to face Portugal on Thursday alongside Thorp Arch teammates Sam Greenwood and Lewis Bate, but the 19-year-old will now miss out after experiencing what Bielsa described as a ‘discomfort’ in the Under-21s EFL Trophy clash at Salford City last week.

18-year-old Fulham prospect Jay Stansfield has been called up to replace him.

Tony Dorigo on Adam Forshaw

In his latest column, Tony Dorigo sings the praises of Adam Forshaw after the midfielder made a glorious return against Leicester on Sunday following a challenging period side-lined by injury.

“For him to show that kind of form is remarkable, it says a lot about his character,” Dorigo writes.

“He’s very mature, he’s been at a few clubs and knows what it’s all about, but I remember back to times when I was out of the team with injury - very fortunately only for three to four weeks maximum - and I can’t imagine what it must be like to be out for two years.”

“The reason it stood out so much is that his performance is what we’ve been crying out for. We haven’t been able to control the midfield as we would like in many a game this season.”

Marcos Abad signs new contract

First team goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad has signed a new contract that will keep him at Elland Road until 2025.

An essential member of Marcelo Bielsa’s backroom staff, Abad arrived at Leeds in 2017 and played a vital role in the Whites’ promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

This summer, Illan Meslier praised Abad for the contribution he made to his development as the Frenchman continues to receive plaudits as one of the division's youngest goalkeepers.