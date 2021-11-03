Joe Gelhardt outfoxes Salford City defender to assist Sam Greenwood as Leeds United exit the EFL Trophy

Joe Gelhardt showed incredible footballing nous last night for Leeds United Under-21s amid growing calls for the young player to start for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

By Flora Snelson
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 2:30 pm

Mark Jackson’s Under-21s were 2-1 down half an hour into the EFL Trophy tie when Gelhardt made a run on the left wing to receive a throw-in from Max Dean.

Instead of controlling the ball, Gelhardt let it run behind him and, with Salford’s Andy Smith touch-tight to him, ran around the defender to claim the ball and charge into the box.

Then, instead of firing the ball past the goalkeeper, the 19-year-old squared it for Sam Greenwood, who neatly tucked it into the bottom corner to make the score 2-2.

The goal couldn't change the result, though. After Greenwood's goal drew Leeds level, Salford romped to a 5-3 win.

Here’s what Leeds fans made of Gelhardt’s display:

@SeanFHealy: Excellent from Joe. Most players would have tried to finish it themselves. ‘Side before self every time’.

Joe Gelhardt in action for Leeds United at the Emirates. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

@StringofBeads: Bit special.

@TomHick8: Needs a start this lad.

@Thombo1987: Absolutely filthy by Joffy.

