Jesse Marsch's first Leeds United press conference LIVE: Patrick Bamford boost, team news and latest for Leicester City
New Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch is facing the media today ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Leicester City and you can follow full coverage here.
Former RB Leipzig boss Marsch was confirmed as United's new head coach on Monday evening, less than 36 hours after the Whites had sacked Marcelo Bielsa following three and a half years in charge.
The promotion-winning boss was axed following Saturday's 4-0 loss at home to Tottenham, a fourth-straight defeat taking United's recent return to just one point from their last six fixtures and 20 goals conceded in the last five games.
Leeds sit fifth-bottom in the Premier League table, two points clear of the drop zone, and a trip to 12th-placed Leicester is first on the agenda for United's new head coach this Saturday lunchtime.
New boss Marsch will be facing the press for the first time as Whites boss at 1pm and you can follow everything that is said at our live blog here.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.
Jesse Marsch press conference LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 03 March, 2022, 13:46
- Marsch’s first press conference as Whites head coach
- Marsch facing the media at 1pm
- Leeds away at Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime
That’s it from Jesse - a very good press conference
Every word and a full transcribe of his press conference to follow
Playing against Leeds 21 years ago, what is the club’s potential - 49ers
“I think knowing football history and what Leeds has been in the past and knowing that it is a one team and that the supporters are so big not just where and internationally. I think this club has incredible potential to inch itself forward as a bigger and bigger club here in England. We are in a big moment now. I want to make it clear that with the 49ers, I met them, they are incredibly intelligent people. I think there has a lot to learn from them but I want to make it clear that is not the reason I am here. To say there has been an Americanisation of the club would not be right.”
On Rangnick
“He sent me a little note, just congratulations and good luck.”
On keeping the best players
“Whenever you work for a club you know there are things you can work through but there are also things you have to accept. Good players make good managers, not the other way around, but you also have to respect possibilities of what is all out there. I am the type of manager that I try and control what is in the boundaries of what this role is. I know with someone like Victor Orta is really impressive and we will have a really close relationship”
You here long term?
“Andrea asked me would I come at the end of the season if they were in the Premier League or in the Championship and I said if I felt the project was right then it didn’t matter so when they came eight days ago it was time to show that. i didn’t want to see Marcelo go out like this but I could see the group was suffering so I had to wrap my mind around doing it now and focus is not in the Championship but in finding ways to stay in the Premier League”
On American coaches - brilliant stuff from Jesse
“I think there is a stigma. I don’t think Ted Lasso helped! People hate the word soccer. It challenges me to grow and develop and to learn new things. All I can say is the only way I know how to do things is to go all in and if you do that you can be surprised. That sounds like Ted Lasso so I’ve heard!”
“In the end I have seen a lot of people, I am not at the community that much but I am here at the hotel but they have all come up to me and said we want you to succeed, we are behind you, do everything you can. I am here for all the right reasons, I am not here for myself, I am here to enjoy the process here as well”
On managing emotion after Bielsa
“We have seen an incredible response. There were big emotions on Monday when Marcelo and his team said goodbye I tried to just be positive and bring energy into the group and also allow them to express themselves.”
What have you looked at tactically
“Certainly getting way from the man marking, it’s introducing important topics that they can understand and put to practice and then understanding my personality and how we can work forward as a group.”
On youngsters impressing
“If you count Joffy as the younger group then he has been good, and Crysencio. Charlie Cresswell comes in every day and works hard. I know Joffy a little but from watching the under 23s matches but I need to watch these players more.”