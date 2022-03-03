Jesse Marsch's first Leeds United press conference, team news, tactics for Leicester City trip

Former RB Leipzig boss Marsch was confirmed as United's new head coach on Monday evening, less than 36 hours after the Whites had sacked Marcelo Bielsa following three and a half years in charge.

The promotion-winning boss was axed following Saturday's 4-0 loss at home to Tottenham, a fourth-straight defeat taking United's recent return to just one point from their last six fixtures and 20 goals conceded in the last five games.

Leeds sit fifth-bottom in the Premier League table, two points clear of the drop zone, and a trip to 12th-placed Leicester is first on the agenda for United's new head coach this Saturday lunchtime.

FIRST MEETING: For new Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch, above, at a pre-match press conference today. Picture by LUFC.

New boss Marsch will be facing the press for the first time as Whites boss at 1pm and you can follow everything that is said at our live blog here.

