Jesse Marsch shares Leeds United team news for Chelsea, updates on six and Patrick Bamford plan

Marsch lost the services of Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford midway through the first half of last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Southampton after the striker felt a little tightness in his abductor.

Bamford then revealed on this week’s Official Leeds United Podcast that he had a slight groin injury and would likely miss Sunday’s game against the Blues but Marsch has revealed that the striker still has a chance and that a decision will be taken on Saturday.

Marsch was also without five other first team players for last weekend’s clash at St Mary’s for which Joe Gelhardt, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas were all injured.

TEAM NEWS: From Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.

Gelhardt missed the contest due to a dead leg whilst Cooper suffered a small setback after returning to training following a recent Achilles issue.

Ayling is continuing his recovery from knee surgery whilst Firpo is working his way back from a pelvic tendon injury.

Dallas is out for the longer term as he recovers from a femoral fracture.

Providing his team news at Friday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, Marsch said: “Luke and Junior are really looking strong and getting better every day but not ready for Chelsea.

"Both are probably a week or two away.

"Coops has been on the pitch, him and Pat as well but they are a little bit day to day.

"Joffy is back in training and ready and Stuart is still a little longer with his injury."

Asked about when a decision would be taken on Bamford, Marsch said: "I would say it's probably a decision that we will be ready to make tomorrow.