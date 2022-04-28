Leeds United are on a five-match unbeaten run after avoiding defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday evening, but face Premier League champions this Saturday.
Pep Guardiola's side have already beaten the Whites this season, scoring seven goals without reply at the Etihad Stadium back in December.
Jesse Marsch did not take charge of that fixture, having only succeeded Marcelo Bielsa two months ago, however the American has already faced Guardiola's City at the beginning of this campaign.
The 48-year-old took charge of Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig prior to accepting the Whites job, and presided over a 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in September.
Marsch stated he would endeavour to formulate a game-plan to nullify the Premier League heavyweights during his post-match interviews at Selhurst Park on Monday.
Updates from the Leeds head coach's press conference dropping in here throughout the day.
Jesse Marsch press conference LIVE: Leeds United head coach previews Man City clash
Last updated: Thursday, 28 April, 2022, 10:09
In the meantime, catch up with the latest Leeds United news here.
The Whites are heading to Australia for pre-season and will face Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Brisbane Roar in Perth and on the Gold Coast - Read More Here
Welcome to Thorp Arch
We’re at Thorp Arch today awaiting Jesse Marsch for his pre-Manchester City press conference.
Live updates to follow in this blog throughout the day.