Leeds United are on a five-match unbeaten run after avoiding defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday evening, but face Premier League champions this Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side have already beaten the Whites this season, scoring seven goals without reply at the Etihad Stadium back in December.

Jesse Marsch did not take charge of that fixture, having only succeeded Marcelo Bielsa two months ago, however the American has already faced Guardiola's City at the beginning of this campaign.

PRESS: Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch is facing the media again today (Photo: Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

The 48-year-old took charge of Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig prior to accepting the Whites job, and presided over a 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in September.

Marsch stated he would endeavour to formulate a game-plan to nullify the Premier League heavyweights during his post-match interviews at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Updates from the Leeds head coach's press conference dropping in here throughout the day.