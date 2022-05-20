WATCH: Time is running out for Leeds to save themselves from relegation (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds United's last fixture of the season will prove their most crucial as Premier League survival is decided over the course of 90 minutes on Sunday.

United are in the relegation zone after 37 matches played and will be relegated to the Championship if they fall to defeat against Brentford.

Chances of survival swung in Burnley's favour on Thursday night as the Clarets picked up a point away to Aston Villa, while Everton completed a comeback against Crystal Palace to mathematically secure their safety.

Heading into the final round of fixtures, Leeds and Burnley are engaged in a straight shoot-out for survival.

Both sides sit on 35 points, however the Lancashire club boast a much better goal difference than the Whites, meaning Burnley need only match Leeds' result in west London.

The objective is clear for Leeds: win and hope Burnley falter at home to Newcastle United.