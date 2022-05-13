Leeds United are flirting with a return to the Championship having failed to pick up any points - or score any goals - in each of their last three matches.
The Whites are currently in 18th place due to their unfavourable goal difference, knowing that fixtures against Brighton and Brentford will be their only opportunity to save themselves from relegation.
Losing both matches would condemn United to second tier football next season, while a point or even three may not be enough if Burnley and Everton pick up results elsewhere.
Jesse Marsch's post-match press conference following the 3-0 defeat by Chelsea in midweek was shorter than usual, as the American offered more concise responses, the realisation of the club's predicament perhaps dawning on him.
This afternoon, Marsch hosts his pre-Brighton press briefing where he will answer further questions on the club's situation, as well as provide an update on members of the squad who may be unavailable through injury.
Live updates to follow below.
Marsch on relegation
There’s certainly a chip on the shoulder with the identity of this club. I haven’t read much about what’s being said in the media, I don’t think the players have either. We need healthy bodies, psychologically. That’s entirely our focus.
Marsch on philosophy
I think the seven matches before the City game were really really good. We were able to turn the momentum. A lot of that came from seizing the moment against Norwich. We had to find a way to get a win. The situation is not easy but we need to be mentally and physically ready to seize important moments. The tactical plan involves principles, it’s clear that it’s not anywhere ultimately what I want it to look like but the mentality of the group and the work ethic is always there which makes working with this team a lot of fun.
Marsch on other teams
Regardless of the result with Burnley they have a match to play on Thursday as well. Our focus is on winning the game and that’s the point.
Marsch on red cards (continued)
I’ve tried to have my finger on the pulse of what the team needs, tactically, training-wise at all moments. My message from the beginning was to stay calm and focused. We have a team here that is aggressive, that wants to achieve and perform for their fans. We’re aware of the fact that killed us in the last two matches.
Marsch on discipline
We know that going into these last two matches we can’t afford to pick up any more red cards.
Marsch on Bamford
I don’t want to say too much on Patrick right now. Everybody’s working together, it’s the medical team, Patrick, the coaching staff in evaluating where he can help us.
Marsch on Brighton
For me, I will just start with Brighton and say in theory, I’ve heard the phrase that ‘they’re on the beach’ but if you watched their game against Man United, you would say that was an incredible performance. We watched that team in the hotel. They were good with the ball and against the ball. Preparing to face them is tricky because they do different things in different phases of the match.
Marsch on red cards
Discipline is important. We want to be aggressive but not overzealous.
Marsch on starting fast
We’ve got to find a better way to start the match and eliminate the opponent from scoring as quickly.
Injury update
Harrison with the contusion looks positive, he should be in training tomorrow. Rapha is fine and ready to go. Bamford a little too early to tell. We’ll evaluate over the next days for the upcoming matches.