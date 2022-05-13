I think the seven matches before the City game were really really good. We were able to turn the momentum. A lot of that came from seizing the moment against Norwich. We had to find a way to get a win. The situation is not easy but we need to be mentally and physically ready to seize important moments. The tactical plan involves principles, it’s clear that it’s not anywhere ultimately what I want it to look like but the mentality of the group and the work ethic is always there which makes working with this team a lot of fun.