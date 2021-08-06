Former Leeds great Cooper passed away aged 77 last weekend, leaving the Whites to mourn the loss of another former legend.

Cooper amassed 351 appearances for Leeds during the club's golden era under Don Revie and scored the only goal of the game as Revie's side won their first major trophy by beating Arsenal in the 1968 League Cup final.

Some 40 years later, Beckford played a vital role in helping to put Leeds back on the map by firing the Whites to promotion to the Championship out of League One.

RESPECT: For Leeds United's much missed club legends from Jermaine Beckford, centre. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Cooper's death follows the passing of fellow club legends Norman Hunter, Jack Charlton, Peter Lorimer, Trevor Cherry and Mick Bates within the last 16 months - and Beckford says it is now down to those associated with the club today to continue their legacy.

Beckford told the YEP: "I had the fortune of meeting Terry just the once at the centenary do and what a gentlemen, an absolutely lovely fellow.

"It's a truly sad loss. It's one of those things that is happening more and more, is becoming more prevalent unfortunately.

"All we can do as football fans and as people who are connected with Leeds United is to do all we can to help their names live on and I am pretty certain they will."

