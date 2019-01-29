Javier Hernandez to Leeds? Here's who the bookmakers think Marcelo Bielsa will sign

The bookies have weighed in on who they think the Whites could sign before tomorrow's deadline - with some interesting names. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who Leeds are being backed to buy:



1. Jarrod Bowen - 20/1 Linked with Leeds before Tottenham were quoted 20m for the Hull City mans services. Sky Bet have him at a 20/1 shot to make a late switch to Elland Road. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Neal Maupay - 33/1 Frequently touted with a move to Aston Villa and reunite with former boss Dean Smith, BetFair have priced the Whites as a long shot to sign him at 33/1. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Tom Heaton - 10/1 Was linked earlier in the transfer window around the same time as Karl Darlow. Its unlikely given the arrival of Kiko Casilla but BetVictor have him at 10/1 shot. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Andy King - 33/1 Nottingham Forest and Swansea are emerging as the frontrunners to sign the Premier League winner, which explains why Leeds are priced at a 33/1 long shot. Getty Buy a Photo

