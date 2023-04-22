Javi Gracia hints at Leeds United change and makes confident Whites prediction

Recently-appointed new Whites head coach Gracia steered relegation-battling Leeds to ten points out of a possible 18 in his first six games in charge, after which the Whites sat in 13th place following the 2-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest at the start of this month.

Leeds, though, have since suffered a double dose of Elland Road thrashings at the hands of Crystal Palace and Liverpool which has led to Gracia working on what he says was a much-needed United “change” in training. Gracia, though, in more backing for his players, says he is confident that whoever he selects to step out at Fulham will provide the right reaction for the fifth-bottom Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pressed on whether his next team selection was one of the biggest in his career, Gracia revealed: “I thought a lot because we need to change something, we need to give something to the team because the team need it in this moment to change something and it's something we spent time on this week but after its easy because at the same time because if I choose some players or others, all of them, I'm sure will be a good, good selection."

CHANGE HINTED: By Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Asked if there had been anger after Monday’s hammering against the Reds, Gracia responded: “Yeah, we need to show that spirit in the next game. But to be honest, and I repeat again, but I think this desire, this attitude is inside my players.