Javi Gracia hints at Leeds United change and makes confident Whites prediction
Whites boss Javi Gracia has hinted at a Leeds United change for today’s Premier League showdown at Fulham and made a confident prediction about what will be seen from his Whites.
Recently-appointed new Whites head coach Gracia steered relegation-battling Leeds to ten points out of a possible 18 in his first six games in charge, after which the Whites sat in 13th place following the 2-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest at the start of this month.
Leeds, though, have since suffered a double dose of Elland Road thrashings at the hands of Crystal Palace and Liverpool which has led to Gracia working on what he says was a much-needed United “change” in training. Gracia, though, in more backing for his players, says he is confident that whoever he selects to step out at Fulham will provide the right reaction for the fifth-bottom Whites.
Pressed on whether his next team selection was one of the biggest in his career, Gracia revealed: “I thought a lot because we need to change something, we need to give something to the team because the team need it in this moment to change something and it's something we spent time on this week but after its easy because at the same time because if I choose some players or others, all of them, I'm sure will be a good, good selection."
Asked if there had been anger after Monday’s hammering against the Reds, Gracia responded: “Yeah, we need to show that spirit in the next game. But to be honest, and I repeat again, but I think this desire, this attitude is inside my players.
"Sometimes we can have a bad performance, a bad day, something difficult to explain. I accept all the things you say but as I said before, I believe in my team, I believe in my players and in this moment, in this crucial moment of the season, when there are only seven games left, I want to give value all of them in their worst moment is when they need the support, not when we win the games."